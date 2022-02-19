"I'll leave, but you ain't making me leave" - wrestling veteran recalls funny incident with The Undertaker  (Exclusive)

The Undertaker once threw a man out of a bar while working as a bouncer.

This week it was announced that The Undertaker would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2022. This announcement was celebrated by fans and superstars worldwide as it cements the legacy of one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped foot inside the squared circle.

Dutch Mantell was in conversation with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on this week's episode of Smack Talk where he recalled some of the stories of Taker during his time on the road with the man. Mantell spoke of the time Taker was working as a bouncer and had to throw a man out of the bar.

Here's what Mantell had to say:

"He was a bouncer at a bar. He told me about some of the fights he had there. He went to throw one out out one night and the guy said, 'I'll leave, but you ain't making me leave.' And Undertaker says, 'Okay, okay.' Then finally, 15-20 seconds later, the guy is drinking his beer and he said, 'Hey man, we gotta go. I'll go, but you ain't making me go.' That's twice already.

Mantell shed some more light on the incident as the customer constantly attempted to get on the nerves of The Phenom

Third time he said you ain't making me, he slammed his head on the bar, picked him by his belt and threw him through the front door out. He said, 'Now you're out, stay out.' He made him go." (from 15:30 onwards)

You can catch the full episode of Smack Talk here:

The Undertaker has a 25-2 record at WrestleMania

The Phenom is one of the most illustrious superstars in WWE, having won multiple World Championships, Tag Team Championships and a Royal Rumble. However, Taker's biggest achievement could possibly be his unparalleled record at The Showcase of Immortals.

WWE @WWE



Witness The Phenom is headed to the WWE Hall of Fame.Witness @undertaker 's induction on April 1 at the #WWEHOF ceremony, right after #SmackDown at @AACenter ! Tickets on sale this Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10AM CT. ms.spr.ly/6010wMiVq The Phenom is headed to the WWE Hall of Fame. Witness @undertaker's induction on April 1 at the #WWEHOF ceremony, right after #SmackDown at @AACenter! Tickets on sale this Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10AM CT. ms.spr.ly/6010wMiVq https://t.co/SsfCQQaXcb

For 21 years, The Deadman was unbeaten at WrestleMania, defeating the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Edge, Batista, Ric Flair, CM Punk and many more. Taker lost for the first time at Mania in 2014 at the hands of Brock Lesnar. His second loss came two years later against Roman Reigns.

The Phenom bounced back once again to pick up wins against John Cena and AJ Styles to end his record at an impressive 25-2.

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Pratik Singh