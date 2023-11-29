Recent backstage update on Jade Cargill's WWE status

There has been some recent updates about Jade Cargill's WWE status, since the former AEW star has signed to the company.

Cargill was one of the most decorated stars during her time in AEW, and is still one of the cherished stars in the field of professional wrestling. Despite signing with WWE, Cargill hasn't been drafted to any of the brands yet. The former AEW star has recently been training at the Performance Center, and has made some appearances during some of the events.

It has recently been reported by PWInsider that Cargill will be training for some more time now in the Performance Center itself. Although no date has been finalised for her main roster debut or her NXT debut, Cargill will be training once or twice a week for now.

Bully Ray suggested that Jade Cargill should make her debut at Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently suggested that Jade Cargill should make her debut at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

While speaking in an episode of the Busted Open Radio, Ray suggested that the company should bring Cargill to the main roster soon, or the fans would lose interest in her. He also spoke about why the company has stopped showing her on TV lately.

The veteran further added that the company should consider bringing Cargill at the Royal Rumble PLE.

"Right now, she has not been seen as much on TV because you can't just keep showing somebody, and doing nothing with it because then you get tired of seeing them doing absolutely nothing. Closer to the Royal Rumble, maybe she pops up. Maybe she pops up, and then you bring her in, in the Rumble. Give me a logical reason in the world of sports entertainment why Jade Cargill could not debut at the Royal Rumble and win."

It would be interesting to see if Jade Cargill would make her debut at Royal Rumble or not.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.