"The writing is on the wall" - WWE fans seemingly concerned about Triple H's plans for the future following latest round of releases

Earlier today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported that WWE has released a number of NXT UK talents. The list so far includes: Flash Morgan Webster, Dave Mastiff, Ashton Smith, Millie McKenzie, Sha Samuels, Nina Samuels, Primate, Dari Luna, Amale, Jack Starz, Wild Boar and Mark Andrews.

This came shortly after the announcement of the launch of the NXT Europe brand by 2023. With this news, it seems as though NXT UK will now be rebranded and expanded into a broader platform.

"I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that’s what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023," said Shawn Michaels. [H/T: METRO]

Although the changes seem to indicate that Triple H and WWE are looking to expand the company's reach to even greater heights, there are some pessimistic rumblings throughout the wrestling world about even more superstars being released.

WWE fans have already begun speculating about Triple H's plans for the future of WWE

With NXT UK being the primary form of representation for the company in Europe at the moment, many fans have suggested that the recent round of releases hint towards the future of the company. The change from NXT UK to NXT Europe has turned some heads as fans have begun connecting the dots.

Some believe that the releases were seemingly unexpected following the recent announcement.

Wrestlegend @WrestLegend @SeanRossSapp The writing is on the wall for NXT UK

Gav Leaf @Gav_Leaf @SeanRossSapp Yeah expected. Keep the core, release the rest and make calls sometime next year when they know what's going on with NXT:Europe.

Others are upset and concerned that WWE might be heading down a path that doesn't look too bright.

Keith Benvie @stagefreeze @SeanRossSapp Is this another HHH change? Moving away from the future endeavor stuff and letting talents say goodbye on their own terms? Or is that looking too much into things?

Some even wondered if these releases are permanent, noting the possibility that the company might bring them back following the launch of NXT Europe:

"Do you think any will be re-signed once NXT Europe launches? I know it also depends on if any sign anywhere else or choose not to return."

Aaron88CLE @Aaron88Cle @SeanRossSapp Do you think any will be re-signed once NXT Europe launches? I know it also depends on if any sign anywhere else or choose not to return.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will keep you updated on the latest on NXT Europe. Let us know what you think of the recent releases in the comments section below.

