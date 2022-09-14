Recent WWE signee wants to return to Mexico and wrestle Rey Myterio

Karrion Kross, who recently returned to WWE after being released last year, has said that he wants to wrestle in Mexico.

Having worked for Mexican promotion AAA before his time signing with WWE, Kross is fairly versed in the wrestling scene in the country. He hasn't worked in Mexico since 2019. However, the former NXT Champion has opened up about his intentions to wrestle in the country.

Karrion recently gave an interview to Brunche De WWE, where he expressed his desire to wrestle Rey Mysterio in the US's southern border-neighbor:

"I would like to [go back] for sure, and I would like to compete against Rey Mysterio in Mexico. I have always wanted to do that. I’ve always wanted to fight Rey in Mexico, completely out of respect. No disrespect to Rey, but for me personally, growing up watching him and my history in Mexico, I’ve competed against many, many, many legends in Mexico, but never Rey Mysterio.” said Karrion Kross [h/t Wrestle Zone]

Answering a question about which superhero he would like to wrestle, he named the Marvel anti-hero The Punisher.

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross reveals how he was intrigued by wrestling in childhood

During the same interview, Karrion Kross discussed how Mexican Lucha Libre-style wrestling intrigued him about wrestling during his childhood,

This Latin American style of professional wrestling is known to be more high-flying than its counterparts. The use of ring ropes and the prominence of masks somewat defines this culture of wrestling. We are seeing stylings taken from Lucha Libre affecting wrestlers around the world, even in WWE wrestlers like Rey Mysterio and Ricochet.

Kross recalled his fascination with superhero masks as the origin point of his intrigue with wrestling:

"When I was a little boy, all I had was Batman and Spider-Man. They had the masks. The very first time that I remember seeing Lucha Libre was Rey Mysterio versus Juventud Guerrera,” Kross explained. “It was ECW, I think 1996. To me, when I saw that, this was like real life superheroes. Anybody now, when you’re a kid, you can put the mask on and can live through Luchadors on the TV. I remember it was the craziest thing I ever saw. I just love the spectacle and the energy in a live arena from Lucha Libre. " [h/t Wrestle Zone]

Despite not working in the style, Karrion Kross' threatrical appearance in WWE is clearly inspired by his time wrestling in Mexico.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far