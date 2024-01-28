Recently departed superstar sends a three-word message to Cody Rhodes after his Royal Rumble win

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is now a two-time Royal Rumble winner. Following his victory in the 2024 edition, The American Nightmare received a three-word message from Shawn Spears on social media.

Spears was Rhodes' colleague in All Elite Wrestling. The Chairman recently departed from AEW and is yet to sign a contract with a new promotion. He was previously signed to WWE, where he worked as Tye Dillinger.

Taking to X/Twitter, Spears sent a three-word message to Rhodes, asking him to "Finish the Story."

You can check out Shawn Spears' tweet below:

Following his Men's Royal Rumble Match victory in 2024, Cody Rhodes immediately pointed at Roman Reigns, who was keeping a close eye on the match. The American Nightmare's gesture suggested that he would probably be challenging The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once again.

At WrestleMania 39, Rhodes came agonizingly close to winning the title. However, interferences from Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman led to Roman Reigns winning the match and retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. WrestleMania 40 could be an entirely different story compared to last year.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Reigns successfully defended his championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

