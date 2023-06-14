Recently promoted WWE Superstar is the unlikely favorite to win Money in the Bank

Who is the favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match next month?

The Men's Money in the Bank match is set as Damian Priest of The Judgment Day claimed the final spot last night on WWE RAW by defeating Matt Riddle.

With the field finalized, fans have already begun to speculate about who will leave London with the briefcase, and it seems that the overwhelming online favorite might actually get the nod.

According to the latest betting odds that were released earlier today, LA Knight is the current favorite to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase on July 1.

These are the current betting odds for WWE Money in the Bank, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Seth Rollins (c): -2000

Finn Balor: +700

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match:

LA Knight: -175

Damian Priest: +125

Butch: +1000

Santos Escobar: +1000

Shinsuke Nakamura: +1000

Ricochet: +1400

Singles Match:

Cody Rhodes: -1000

Dominik Mysterio: +500

With the sixth woman yet to be decided, the betting odds for the Women's ladder match have yet to be revealed.

Should Cody Rhodes be doing something more important at Money in the Bank?

At WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes main-evented WWE's biggest show of the year against Roman Reigns.

Just a few months later, The American Nightmare finds himself in the ring with Dominik Mysterio at WWE's next premium live event in London.

While many expected Rhodes to utilize the briefcase in order to get back to Roman Reigns at some point this year, that seems to be out of the question at the moment.

With Rhodes seemingly showing no interest in Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, this move is even more confusing as to why the company isn't giving The American Nightmare a path back to The Tribal Chief.

What do you make of these betting odds? Do you think LA Knight is the likely favorite to leave London with the briefcase? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

