Recently-fired name accused of stealing WWE title belts

Former Senior Director of Talent Relations in WWE, Mark Carrano, was fired from the company this past week. In a bizarre twist, his ex-girlfriend Deborah Simmons has now taken to Twitter to accuse Carrano of stealing WWE title belts. Simmons claims Carrano hid the belts under the bed in his guest bedroom.

“Hey @WWE Mark Carrano stores belts that he stole from WWE under the bed in the guest bedroom at his West Haven home. @TripleH @StephMcMahon” - Deborah Simmons (@pinkysimovitch)

Deborah Simmons has also made a series of other allegations against the former WWE employee, like Carrano trying to kill his ex's cat, putting her in sticky situations, yelling at her for not answering her phone at a funeral, and more. Her Twitter handle has since been made private, but the following are some of the claims she has made:

“It’s one thing to emotionally abuse and torment humans who can stand up and walk away, but to abuse a helpless animal, that’s a whole other level of unacceptable. But Mark Carrano tried to kill his exes cat.”

“Mark Carrano enjoyed putting me in sticky situations so he could swoop in at the last minute to try and be my knight in shining armor. What it resulted in is many many head games that left me confused and wondering what the heck?”

“One time Mark Carrano yelled at me because I didn’t answer my phone when he called. I WAS AT A FUNERAL!!!”

“Mark Carrano would introduce me to everyone as his fiancé. Which would make me uncomfortable because marriage isn’t my thing.”

Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action. The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with @WWE. — Triple H (@TripleH) April 23, 2021

Why was Mark Carrano fired from WWE?

This past week, former WWE Superstar Mickie James revealed that WWE delivered her belongings to her in a trash bag. Many fans and wrestling personalities slammed WWE for treating the released superstar in this manner. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon personally apologized to Mickie James on social media.

Advertisement

.@MickieJames I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of @WWE. The person responsible is no longer with our company. https://t.co/nvN4WsKC0I — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 23, 2021

It was reported that Mark Carrano was the person responsible for this incident and had been fired by WWE as a result. Triple H also stated in his tweet that the person responsible for the actions was no longer with WWE.