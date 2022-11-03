Recently released star expected a major push before Triple H and WWE let him go

Following the latest releases made by Triple H and WWE, one star from that list, Bodhi Hayward, has commented on his exit.

The former college athlete performed on WWE NXT over the past year as part of the Chase University stable before his abrupt release. Despite a promising start to his run, he was let go by the promotion earlier this week alongside other young stars, such as Sloane Jacobs and Eric Yan.

In an interview with PWMania, Hayward said that he thought the creative team would put him and his Chase U teammates on either RAW or SmackDown. He added that he was disappointed and shocked following the development.

"My first initial thought was, I was in shock. It was 100% out of the left field. I was upset too. I felt the relationships I had there that were being built were good. I was shocked, and it was a big blow to my confidence." Hayward added: “I was thinking Chase U [would join the] main roster, but I was shocked and hurt. It showed me that there is a lot more to this business that maybe I do have to learn about. In some way shape or form, you are always in control. I look at this as a great opportunity." (H/T PWMania)

Brady Booker @bodhihaywardWWE

The journey continues…

#30days Thank you to all my brodies for the continuous love and supportThe journey continues… Thank you to all my brodies for the continuous love and support ❤️ The journey continues…#30days https://t.co/PDdB7WHzQc

Following Vince McMahon's shock retirement from the company, Triple H has become WWE's new Chief Content Officer. Hence, he seemingly has a lot of say regarding a star's career trajectory.

Triple H and WWE may make NXT cuts a regular thing

After assuming his new backstage responsibilities, The Game has brought back many performers released by the Vince McMahon-led management. However, it seems the company could continue to release NXT stars regularly under Hunter's regime.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE will likely cut young stars who don't make improvements after spending a couple of years with the promotion.

"The feeling was that for all the people who were dropped, the main reason was lack of progress – they thought they weren’t improving fast enough. That’s gonna be the case – they’re gonna be cutting people at the six-month mark, at the 1-year mark if they’re not progressing at a certain level. Anyone who doesn’t get to TV in two years will get cut. We’re gonna get regular developmental cuts." (H/T Ringside News)

Andre Chase @AndreChaseWWE



I will always appreciate him being my first scholarship athlete, but more importantly I will always appreciate his friendship. Keep going 🏼 I just want to publicly thank @bodhihaywardWWE for his dedication to #ChaseU I will always appreciate him being my first scholarship athlete, but more importantly I will always appreciate his friendship. Keep going I just want to publicly thank @bodhihaywardWWE for his dedication to #ChaseU. I will always appreciate him being my first scholarship athlete, but more importantly I will always appreciate his friendship. Keep going‼️🙌🏼 https://t.co/f0buZjZuKB

Despite Triple H's alleged tough-love approach toward young performers, many main roster stars like Bray Wyatt and Sheamus have experienced a career resurgence under the legend's creative vision.

How has Triple H fared as Chief Content Officer and Head of WWE creative? Let us know in the comments section below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes