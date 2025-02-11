Recently released stars could have been modern-day Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall are two of the biggest WWE names. While not many have come close to filling the legends' shoes, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the Good Brothers could have taken their place in modern-day wrestling.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's second stint with WWE came to an end this past weekend as they were released from the company. The duo did not do much in their second run and mostly stayed off TV.

Speaking about the duo's release on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he found Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows hysterical and would have used them as the modern-day Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

"A couple of years ago, I was on the podcast of Anderson and Gallows. They had me on their podcast. These two guys were freaking hysterical. They could’ve been modern day Hall and Nash. They were hysterical. You never saw that side of them at all. I would have had one conversation with these guys in the back, I would have seen how funny and entertaining they were, I would have immediately thought of Kevin [Nash] and Scott [Hall] and boom we would have been off to the races. They did nothing with them. Zero." [From 1:16:40 onwards]

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall won the WCW Tag Team Championship on six occasions. The duo was part of the legendary NWO faction and played a major role in making pro wrestling mainstream. Both are also part of the WWE Hall of Fame.

