Recently released WWE star was awaiting medical clearance following recent surgery

A recently released WWE star made a massive revelation following his shocking departure from the wrestling promotion. The name in question revealed he was recovering from a recent surgery.

Former NXT star Riley Osborne was among the performers let go by the company this past week. His last televised NXT match was against Ridge Holland in October 2024. However, he was a part of WWE's new show, Evolve, where he wrestled two taped matches.

The 27-year-old recently took to his X/Twitter account to inform fans that he underwent surgery on March 7. Osborne noted he had been out of action ever since. He further insinuated that his appearances on WWE Evolve were pre-recorded.

In another tweet, Riley Osborne fired shots at World Wrestling Entertainment. The former NXT star sarcastically noted that he could not wait to get medically cleared.

You can check out the X/Twitter post by clicking here.

Wrestling veteran criticizes WWE after ex-NXT stars get released

While speaking about the recent releases on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's BroDown, wrestling veteran Vince Russo slammed the global juggernaut and raised questions about its developmental brand.

The 64-year-old noted that a lot of money gets wasted every time a former NXT star gets released as the wrestling promotion invests millions of dollars and television time in the talent joining the developmental brand. He questioned how much longer it would take for WWE to hold someone accountable.

"At the end of the day, guys, this is a business, and you guys have to understand something. Mac knows this. From the day somebody is put into NXT and they go through the NXT system, and then they go up to the WWE, guys, do you know how many millions of dollars they invest in the talent? Do you know how much money it is to start with somebody green with NXT and see them through the system?" Russo continued, "So, what my point is, every time they cut a Dakota [Kai], every time they cut a Shayna Baszler, bro, you're flushing money down the toilet. You've invested millions and millions of dollars and television time in these people, and then you're cutting them loose. Who the hell is responsible for that? How many misses until somebody is held responsible?" [From 15:10 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Multiple stars were released earlier this year after Royal Rumble. Only time will tell if more stars are let go by the wrestling promotion in 2025.

