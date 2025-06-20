Recently released WWE star sends cryptic message amid criticism

A recently released WWE star has sent a cryptic message. This has come amid criticism of her.

Cora Jade, now known as Elayna Black, joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021 and quickly became a prominent feature in the developmental brand. She captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Roxanne Perez. Just as her career was starting to take off as a heel, Jade suffered an injury that put her out of action for a long time. Upon returning, she was involved in an important storyline involving Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Roxanne Perez. As WWE was getting ready to move the three stars to the main roster, the company released the 24-year-old.

Following her departure, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Elayna Black's actions as she joined a controversial platform, which garnered criticism from her fans. Amid these criticisms, the former NXT star took to X/Twitter to post a cryptic message.

"All this anger was once love," she wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Elayna Black fka Cora Jade opened up about her WWE release

WWE usually cuts several stars from its roster every year. The same thing happened this year when several of its talents were released. Some of the names include The Good Brothers, Cedric Alexander, Sonya Deville, Braun Strowman, and Elayna Black, among several others.

Following her release, Black was interviewed on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she accused a higher-up of "gaslighting" her before her exit was confirmed.

"I had set aside my personal feelings for this person, given so many ideas, was very professional," Black said. "We had what I felt was a great conversation. He's pulling out his laptop, typing out all these ideas, basically gaslighting me, and then two days later I get fired. So, it was like, why even do that? Why have me give you all these ideas?" [6:50 – 7:16]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Elayna Black.

