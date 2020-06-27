Recently released WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins makes an emotional post revealing the name and gender of his newborn child

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

Former Tag-Team Champion Curt Hawkins who was released by WWE some time back owing to budget cuts after the COVID-19 Pandemic hit, has revealed that he has become a father for the third time.

In an emotional post, he made on Instagram Curt Hawkins revealed the name and gender of his newborn child. Hawkins has become the father of a baby girl who has been named Madison Catherine Myers.

So smile at me baby, take my breath away with the good Lord willing, I’ll be happy to say. That daddy loves momma and momma loves him. Tomorrow we get to do it over again. Madison Catherine Myers. 6/26/2020. So incredibly excited for another baby girl for me to love and care for. @theredheadedmom is my hero. I’m so proud of her. Selflessness, discipline, and love like no other. Our family is now complete.

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder had won the RAW Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania last year, but their push did not materialise for long and they went back to being enhancement talents in a short time.

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder had teamed with each other even during the early days of their WWE when they were known as the Major Brothers. They also aligned themselves with Edge for some time before the faction split.

What had made Curt Hawkins popular in WWE was his losing streak which lasted up until he finally won the tag-team match at WrestleMania.

Here is what Zack Ryder had stated on his and Hawkin's podcast after their release:

The support you guys have given us is overwhelming and we love you, so thank you. “I’m very excited. It feels like it’s Christmas morning to me and I can see all the gifts, but I can’t go open ’em yet. I’m just so excited to get out there. I’m just so pumped.

What does Curt Hawkins' future hold?

Curt Hawkins is a highly entertaining Superstar and it will be interesting to see where he lands after his non-compete clause with WWE gets over. We hope that the birth of his baby girl will bring him more luck and success in the future.