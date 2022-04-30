Recently released WWE Superstar Dakota Kai reportedly had "several" main roster tryouts

It has been reported that former WWE Superstar Dakota Kai (real-life Cheree Georgina Crowley) had multiple unsuccessful tryouts for the company's main roster.

Dakota was recently released from her contract along with many other talents from the company's developmental brand, NXT. Since joining the company in 2016, the New Zealander had been a part of the Mae Young Classic tournament as well as becoming a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Despite becoming a veteran performer on NXT, Dakota never got her chance to perform on the main roster. On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE had little to nothing left for her after she failed to impress while trying out for the main roster.

"The decision had been made after several tryouts that they didn’t see Dakota Kai as main roster material. She had been with the company for years and the idea is not to have people have ten-year careers as NXT stars so there was nothing left for her. A lot of people disagree but they have visions about women and obviously she’s a good wrestler but didn’t fit," Meltzer said. [H/T NoDQ.com]

Although she never made it to either RAW or SmackDown, Dakota remains one of the most prominent names to have been released from the company in the recent months.

Dakota Kai challenged for the NXT Women's Title in her last WWE match

In what would end up being her final match as a NXT Superstar, Dakota Kai faced off against Mandy Rose for the women's championship.

After losing the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship against Rose's Toxic Attraction stablemates, Gigi Dollin and Jacy Jayne, Kai's attention soon turned to Mandy and her title.

The two superstars battled it out during the April 12th episode of NXT 2.0. Despite her best efforts, in an enthralling back and forth match, the New Zealander fell short of capturing the women's title as Mandy Rose prevailed.

With Kai now released from WWE, it remains to be seen what lies ahead of the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

