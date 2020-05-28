Recently released WWE Superstar reacts to FTR debuting on AEW Dynamite

FTR is in AEW!

After weeks and weeks of speculation, former WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champions, The Revival - now known as FTR - made their debut for All Elite Wrestling on this week's Dynamite.

The two entered the arena in a pick-up truck and made their way down to the ring. With the Young Bucks getting a beatdown at the hands of the Butcher and the Blade, it looked like they'd join them in the assault. However, they ended up attacking Butcher and Blade and saved the Young Bucks, before making their way out of the arena.

Former WWE Superstar, Karl Anderson reacted to the debut of FTR on AEW Dynamite.

Congrats boys, got the fuck out on ur own terms.. https://t.co/KAYJTD7dcJ — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 28, 2020

FTR in AEW, will more WWE Superstars follow?

Karl Anderson was also recently released by WWE alongside his "good brother" Luke Gallows. It came as a huge shock to many fans as the two were a part of the main event on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 in the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. They also won the WWE Tag Team World Cup at last year's Crown Jewel PPV.

The Revival on the other hand had made numerous demands to get a release from WWE and were finally granted it earlier this year. With them jumping ship to AEW now, it would be interesting to see whether Anderson and Gallows or some other released WWE Superstar follows next!