Former WWE Superstar reveals Damian Priest's gimmick is very close to who he is in real-life (Exclusive)

Unlike many NXT call-ups in the past, Damian Priest has enjoyed a relatively smooth transition to the main roster.

Monday Night RAW's "Archer of Infamy" had a high-profile WrestleMania outing recently alongside Bad Bunny, and he currently finds himself in a feud with reigning United States Champion Sheamus.

Damian Priest's work has impressed many people across the business, including a former rival of his, Killian Dain.

The recently released WWE superstar recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta and opened up about Damian Priest's rise in the company.

Killian Dain termed the experience of wrestling Damian Priest a 'dream,' and he spoke very highly of the Puerto Rican star.

Big Damo was particularly appreciative of Damian Priest's on-screen character, which he felt was similar to the star's real-life personality. Dain revealed that Damian Priest is someone who parties hard but works even more diligently, just like his gimmick on WWE TV.

Killian Dain added that he had a wonderful time working with Priest during their stint together in NXT.

"He is a great talent. He has got this great personality. What you see on screen is very close to who he is in real life. There is a real genuine part to his character. Listen, he will party hard, but he will work harder. That's something about Priest; he knows who he is, and he knows who he wants to be," Killian Dain revealed.

"It was awesome. Deserved, because Priest is incredible. He is, when I think like, wrestling him was a dream, we had some fun matches. We did like a triple threat with Pete Dunne with a three-way kind of build-up for that. It was a lot of fun mixing up with the boys," Dain added.

He was helping Bad Bunny: Killian Dain on Damian Priest's WrestleMania 37 match

Damian Priest could not have asked for a better WrestleMania debut as he was instrumental in WWE garnering some mainstream attention.

Killian Dain felt Bad Bunny did a phenomenal job in his first professional wrestling match, and he credited Damian Priest for being the perfect mentor and motivator throughout a grueling training period.

Dain also highlighted the invaluable efforts of The Miz and Morrison towards making Bad Bunny look like a capable in-ring worker. Killian noted that Priest was talented enough to hold his ground in any match, and he thoroughly enjoyed watching his former colleague perform.

"The whole thing with Bad Bunny was incredible because he was helping Bad Bunny and Bad Bunny never wrestled a day in his life," Damo continued, "He was in training with him and a couple of the other boys, and you know, Priest really encouraged them, and I'll be honest, Miz and Morrison made the boys look brilliant. Priest holds his own because he is such an incredible talent in his own right. So, yeah, I'm delighted for him and hope for the very best for him because he was one of the lads. I really enjoyed wrestling and really enjoyed watching."

As noted earlier, people in and around WWE are pretty high on Damian Priest, and the future certainly looks bright for the 38-year-old superstar.

