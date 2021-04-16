Released WWE stars will not be able to sign anywhere until July 14 - Reports

Several WWE Superstars were released by the company today to deal with "budget cuts." The list includes the likes of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and many more.

The release of these WWE Superstars comes as a shock, but it is now being reported that all of the stars cannot sign elsewhere for at least two months.

Dave Meltzer reported on Twitter that WWE will prevent the released stars from signing with other promotions until July 14. Samoa Joe confirmed the same, claiming that they will have to wait 90 days before arriving at their next destination.

Everyone WWE released today can't sign anywhere until July 14 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 15, 2021

No snitching trying to work out this 90 days. https://t.co/tWd5KN6aRf — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) April 15, 2021

Meltzer's report adds to the shock of the recent releases. Many fans wonder why WWE will prevent these now-former employees from finding work for at least two months.

This probably stems from the fact that many of them will have non-compete clauses in their contracts, which essentially stop them from wrestling for another promotion for a given period.

The wrestling community is supporting the released WWE Superstars

Many were left shocked by the recent releases that came out of nowhere. Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Samoa Joe were some of WWE's top talents and looked poised for long runs with the company.

The wrestling community voiced their support via Twitter, wishing all the former WWE Superstars the best of luck. You can see some of the reactions over here.

Advertisement

Vince: "We're breaking up your popular tag team for no reason. Good luck getting over with the crumbs we give you!"

Billie Kay: *Gets over with the little she's given*

Vince: "Not like that" pic.twitter.com/RNjBgYFkqz — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) April 15, 2021

SAMOA JOE STOOD IN A THUNDERSTORM FOR YOU AND YOU RELEASE HIM?! pic.twitter.com/bKZb97ZM6H — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) April 15, 2021

The list of WWE Superstars released alongside Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce are Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Kalisto, Wesley Blake, Bo Dallas, and Tucker.

Each and every one of these stars will probably sign with a new company one month from now, especially considering the skills and abilities they possess. It's a shame things didn't pan out for them the way we hoped in WWE.

Where do you think these former WWE Superstars will sign? Let us know down below.