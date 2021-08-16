Recently released WWE talents facing serious issues in securing their work visas - Reports

For some released WWE talent, the 90-day non-competes are a blessing in disguise.

WWE has released over 50 wrestlers in 2021 alone. While those who were born in the United States don't have to worry about being kicked out of the country, that, unfortunately, doesn't apply to those who weren't born there.

Wrestlers such as Buddy Murphy and The IIconics (Peyton Royce and Billie Kay) face different issues than most as their work visas in the United States were dependant on their jobs with WWE. And with several of the wrestlers' non-competes close to or have already expired, it creates a scary time in their lives.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that these wrestlers can't even monetize their current projects outside of wrestling until they are able to obtain work visas.

For example, The IIconics podcast "Off Her Chops" can't be monetized until their work visa situation is handled.

Several international WWE releases have told me about some of the visa issues and hurdles they face post-release.



More on Fightful Selecthttps://t.co/6HP3xaUjUo — Sean Ross Sapp aka Keiji Muter aka The Great Muter (@SeanRossSapp) August 15, 2021

WWE releases are more problematic for some than others

Sean Ross Sapp confirms that after the wrestlers' 90-day non-competes expire, they have an additional 60 days to obtain their visas or return to their country.

This presents an even bigger problem for released NXT talents as their non-compete is only 30 days instead of the main roster 90. This might put a wrestler like Bronson Reed in a much more difficult situation later this year.

Sapp states that even though some of these wrestlers will be in demand when their non-competes expire, this is a "major point of concern" for some of the wrestlers he's spoken to.

Do you hope that international talents like The IIconics and Buddy Murphy will be able to get their visa situations sorted sooner rather than later? What might happen if they can't? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

