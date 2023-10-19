WWE always aims to keep the fans guessing, and one of the most surprising moments recently was the return of Carlito. The former United States Champion returned at Backlash and got a huge pop in his home country of Puerto Rico. He has now revealed who was responsible for his return.

Carlito returned during a match between Damian Priest of The Judgment Day and Bad Bunny. He helped the singer win the match in front of a thunderous crowd.

Speaking on The Ringer's Cheap Heat podcast, Carlito revealed what led him to appear at Backlash. The crowd reaction the former champion got prompted the company to sign him to a permanent deal.

"That's all Bad Bunny. He's a fan. Puerto Rican, he's a fan of mine growing up. I think it was one of his ideas. Him or Hunter. They said it would be a great idea for me to be a part of it. Being from Puerto Rico, it just makes sense," he said [H/T Fightful.com]

Carlito was brutally attacked on WWE SmackDown

After signing with the company, Carlito was absent from television but returned at WWE Fastlane to join The LWO in a match against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. The 44-year-old's return helped his team get a victory at the PLE.

Carlito has since joined officially as a member of the SmackDown roster. On his first appearance on the blue brand, he was interviewed by Kayla Braxton in a backstage segment. His interview was, however, interrupted by Lashley.

After a verbal back and forth between the two, Ford and Dawkins jumped the Carribean to set up a potential match between The All Mighty and Carlito.

