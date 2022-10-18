"We’ll get there" - Recently returned star open to forming a faction with Austin Theory on WWE RAW

Now that Austin Theory and Dexter Lumis are on the main roster, WWE Superstar Candice LeRae has stated her desire to join forces with them.

The former NXT trio, along with Johhny Gargano and Indi Hartwell, formed The Way on NXT. The faction was one of the most popular stables on WWE's third brand but slowly drifted apart after Theory was moved to the main roster while Gargano and LeRae took sabbaticals from professional wrestling.

During a recent interview on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm, Candice LeRae presented the idea of reforming the alliance. She also took a dig at Austin Theory for his recent behavior.

“I’d like The Way to come back! We have Dexter now, so we can… [Austin] Theory can figure his life out and then we’ll get there… What is he doing? He went away to college, has a job now and he’s better than all of us.”

Austin Theory has been at odds with Johnny Gargano in WWE

A lot has changed in WWE since the dissolution of The Way. Austin Theory, the youngest member of the group, had a rapid ascent on the main roster under Vince McMahon. He became the youngest United States Champion and was presented as Mr. McMahon's prodigy. He's also the Money in the Bank contract holder.

Meanwhile, Johhny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion. The former NXT Champion was greeted by Theory on his first night back, which kickstarted a feud between the two.

The duo got a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle on RAW last week, where Gargano picked up the victory.

Whereas Dexter Lumis made his return to WWE two weeks prior to Johhny Wrestling. The 38-year-old star has been embroiled in a feud with The Miz on RAW ever since, and will face The A-Lister on the red brand this week. The match comes with a stipulation that if Lumis wins, he gets signed to the company. If he loses, he's out of The Miz's crosshairs forever.

Dexter Lumis also showed up on NXT on August 23 to reunite with his wife Indi Hartwell. While the latter is still part of NXT brand, she just might play a major role in Dexter's upcoming match on RAW.

