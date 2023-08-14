Recently returned superstar praises Alpha Academy member’s recent growth; compares him to former WWE Champion

A superstar who recently returned from injury was all praise for an Alpha Academy member's recent growth as he compared him to a former WWE Champion.

The New Day has been one of the most successful stables in WWE history. They are also one of the longest-running stables of all time. The group was first formed in 2014 and has been going strong since then. Together they have won multiple tag team titles.

While the group has been dominant in the past, the last year hasn't been so great for them. Big E has been out with a career-threatening injury, and Kofi Kingston suffered his own injury earlier this year.

While Kofi recently returned, Big E is still out of action, and there has been no confirmation regarding his return to the ring. Kofi, who has been out of action for most of this year, was busy watching WWE from his home and had a lot of praise for one Alpha Academy member.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Kofi Kingston praised Otis for showing a lot of range. He even compared him to Big E.

"I think that we in the locker room have all known how incredible [Chad] Gable is, and Otis too. I think in the past two years ... or so, Otis has really shown a lot of range, character-wise, [and] personality-wise. He's the kind of guy who can make you — he kind of reminds me of Big E a little bit, in the sense that he can make you be very afraid of him, he can show off his grueling strength, but he can also make you laugh. He really has a lot of range." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Kofi Kingston is excited to face Alpha Academy in the future

While The New Day has faced and defeated almost every team in WWE, they have never faced Alpha Academy in a straight-up tag team match. They have faced each other in a fatal four-way match and in an eight-man tag match.

During the same episode of WWE's The Bump, Kofi Kingston stated that he is excited to face Alpha Academy down the line.

"I think that they really have a good thing going with the Alpha Academy, a great dynamic and great chemistry. So I'm excited to see what they can do. I'm excited to hopefully mix it up with them down the line. We'll see what happens, but really happy for them, for sure." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

It would be a dream match to watch The New Day face off against Alpha Academy sometime in the near future.

