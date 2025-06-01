Recently returned WWE star breaks silence

After more than a month of inactivity, a WWE star recently returned with his tag team partner and won a match. The star, who introduced a new look in April, has broken his silence and stamped their team's comeback.
Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, known as the New Catch Republic, were on hiatus as a team to allow Bate's recovery from a torn pectoral muscle. Dunne got involved in a bunch of short feuds against R-Truth, Penta, the Alpha Academy, and Sheamus. He even tried to earn a number one contender's match for the NXT Championship.
New Catch Republic officially returned on the March 31 episode of RAW in London, England, losing to The New Day. They teamed up the following month to beat The Creed Brothers on Main Event before taking another month-long hiatus.
On the May 31 edition of Main Event, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate returned to the ring to defeat A-Town Down Under in a tag team match. Dunne celebrated the win on their return with a bunch of photos on Instagram, declaring that the New Catch Republic is officially back.
"NCR. The boys are back," Dunne wrote.
It will be interesting to see if Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate get some momentum on WWE RAW. The red brand's tag team division is very thin on babyfaces who are strong enough to challenge Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for the World Tag Team Titles.
Pete Dunne cuts his hair amid WWE hiatus, welcomes new baby
Pete Dunne took a short hiatus from WWE television in early May to welcome his second child with his wife. Dunne shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of himself carrying his daughter in his left hand and the baby carrier in his right.
The former NXT United Kingdom champion also showed off his new look, trimming his long locks. It was the first time in his WWE stint that he wasn't sporting long hair.
"New baby Fresh trim Back soon GODBLESS," Dunne wrote.
Dunne and Tyler Bate could help revitalize RAW's tag team division, with SmackDown doing its best to highlight their tag teams over the past few months.