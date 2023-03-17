Recently returned WWE Superstar predicts Rhea Ripley to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39

Bronson Reed has shared his thoughts on who he thinks will win between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. The Colossal is siding with his fellow Aussie superstar.

The Nightmare has never beaten The Queen in a singles title match before, and she finally has the chance to do so at The Grandest Stage of Them All. She earned the right to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship after winning the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. This will be the second time the two stars will collide at the event.

During a recent interview with The Inner Sanctum, Bronson Reed praised Rhea Ripley and believed she could get the job done at WrestleMania 39.

“She’s an incredible pro wrestler and also an incredible human being. I’ve been lucky enough to see her from the start of her career when she first ever started training, all the way up till now and I think the big thing for me with her is that she always tries so hard to have like, the best match possible," said Reed.

He continued:

"Always a standout on the show and I think that’s very commendable that she’s stayed like that all the way from being a young girl in Adelaide, all the way to here now, possibly the main event of WrestleMania. I think she’s going to step into WrestleMania and beat Charlotte as well," he added.

Will Rhea Ripley end Charlotte Flair's title run at WrestleMania 39?

At WrestleMania 36, The Queen defeated The Judgment Day member to capture the NXT Championship.

The following year, after Ripley won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37, Flair again defeated her for the title.

This time, it was Rhea Ripley's turn to dethrone Charlotte in the title match and walk out victorious. The two stars will undoubtedly put on a good bout, and there's a chance we could see a new champion.

Do you think Rhea will get the job done? Sound off in the comments section below!

