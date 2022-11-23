Recently returned WWE Superstar reveals the real reason behind name change under Triple H's regime

Triple H is currently focusing on the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event, where WarGames will be featured on the main roster for the first time. One of the participants, Mia Yim, recently revealed the real reason behind her name change.

It was a common phenomenon for wrestlers to receive a name change after arriving on the main roster from the Black and Gold brand. However, it was mostly done by the old regime under Vince McMahon, and fans assumed that this tradition would have been left behind.

Last night, WWE revealed that Mia Yim's name was officially changed to Michin, which means crazy in Korean. Speaking to Steve Fall on Ten Count, Yim revealed the real reason why she received a new name on the main roster under Triple H's regime:

"Well, it's a nickname within The O.C. All the boys have their nicknames and they're like 'You need a nickname too'. Okay, yeah, well, we'll do a nickname I've had since I was a kid. So, something that my mom has been calling me since I was a kid. So, we'll go with that." (0:37 - 0:52)

It looks like the name change happened because The O.C. gave her a nickname. In her previous run, she was renamed Reckoning as she a part of Retribution on the main roster.

What did Mia Yim do in her first run under Triple H and Vince McMahon?

In 2017, Mia Yim appeared in the first-ever Mae Young Classic. She impressed fans and higher-ups by reaching the quarterfinals and losing to Toni Storm. This led to Triple H offering her a contract for the Black and Gold brand.

During her time on NXT, she had a successful singles career but was unable to win the NXT Women's Championship. Before moving to the main roster, she paired up with her real-life husband Keith Lee.

In 2020, she moved to the main roster under Vince McMahon's regime as part of Retribution, where she was repackaged and called Reckoning. The group was largely unsuccessful and garnered negative reactions from the crowd.

In 2021, the stable was officially over and Yim returned to her original gimmick. However, she was never used on the main roster and was released by the end of the year.

Do you think Mia Yim will become a champion in her second run under Triple H's regime? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Ten Count and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes