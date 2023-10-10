Recently returned WWE Superstar viciously attacked on RAW

WWE Superstars Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were attacked during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ciampa faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of last week's show. Gargano made his much-anticipated return from injury when he came down the ring to help the former NXT Champion from the attacks of Imperium after the match. A DIY reunion ensued as the duo hugged it out after the episode went off-air.

During this week's episode of WWE RAW, the former NXT Tag Team Champions had a sitdown interview with Wade Barrett. Ciampa explained how they had always wanted to team up together on the main roster. They said that it was seven years in the making, as Gargano made a point that it was their moment. However, the interview came to an abrupt end when they were attacked by the Imperium duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in the locker room.

The DIY duo was last seen joining hands during the NXT WarGames in 2021. It will be interesting to see how the situation between the two teams evolves in the upcoming weeks.

