Recently signed star undergoes major change before WWE debut

A recently signed star underwent a major change before making his WWE debut. The company even filed a trademark for this.

Jonah Niesenbaum was recently added to WWE's list of recruits. The Stamford-based promotion has grown its roster rapidly in recent years thanks to its NIL program. Every year, several collegiate-level athletes from various sports try out for the company, and those who impress are signed. This has enabled the company to home-grow several of its talents for the future. Over the years, these stars have competed on NXT Level Up to gain some in-ring skills.

Recently, it was reported that the company filed a trademark for the name Cutler James. Jonah has now confirmed via social media that he is Cutler James, and he will be making his NXT Lvl Up debut against Josh Briggs this week.

"Hey neighbor. Cutler James is on @NXTLevelUp tomorrow night! 10:00pm on @peacock @WWE| @WWENXT."

Who is WWE's newest recruit?

Cutler James is an amateur wrestler for Duke University who has been an impressive athlete since his high school days. He was the team captain at Salisbury High School, where he was a two-time state qualifier during his junior and senior seasons. He also competed in ice hockey and was the team captain.

However, Cutler's wrestling journey in college didn't get off to a good start. He finished his junior year with a 3-19 record. The following year, his record still didn't improve. He finished the year with a 1-6 record, with his only win coming against North Carolina's Aydin Guttridge.

However, his best performance came in his senior year when he finished with a 26-6 overall record and won consecutive heavyweight titles at the Battle of The Citadel and Keystone Classic. He also made his first appearance at the NCAA Championships finishing with a 1-2 record.

It remains to be seen if Cutler James will be able to replicate his amateur wrestling success in the Stamford-based promotion.

