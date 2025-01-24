Recently signed WWE star addresses rumors of frustration; hasn't wrestled in 5 weeks

A popular WWE Superstar recently took to social media to address their current absence from television. The star in question is NXT's Zaria.

The real-life Darria Hodder joined World Wrestling Entertainment in October 2024 and started performing for the company's developmental brand NXT. In her debut match, Zaria defeated Brinley Reece and went on to face some of the most popular names on the black and silver brand, including Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia.

However, the star last competed on WWE television on the December 20, 2024, episode of NXT, where she teamed up with Shozti and Gigi Dolin in a losing effort against Fatal Influence. Since then, the former RCW Champion hasn't been seen on TV.

Amid her absence from NXT, rumors started circling on social media that the star was not showing up due to her frustrations with the creative team. However, Zaria recently took to X (fka Twitter) to address those rumors.

The developmental star stated that she took a step back from in-ring competition to take care of some personal life stuff. The star also mentioned that she has a whole career ahead of her and a five-week absence from WWE TV is not going to hurt it.

"Y’all are funny. Life happens and you have to take a step back for a bit. I’ve got a whole career ahead of me, 5 weeks isn’t gonna hurt. Have patience little ones. And remember, I see all," she wrote.

WWE star Zaria sent a promising message ahead of her major match last year

Ahead of the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline in December 2024, Zaria sent a promising message in a video uploaded on WWE's X. The star said that she was a fearless warrior and she came to the black and silver brand to rip and tear everyone apart.

The former RCW Champion also mentioned that after her match at Deadline, everyone around the world would know who she is.

"Some say I'm a mystery. From where I'm standing, there is no mystery. I am a fearless warrior. A destructive force that has come to NXT to rip and tear. Iron Survivor Challenge. Five superstars entrenched in combat to see who is left standing when the clock runs out. My kind of fun. I enjoy inciting chaos. I thrive in carnage. And after Deadline, there will be no more mystery to who is Zaria," she said.

Although Zaria failed to win the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, she kept her promise by showcasing to the WWE Universe how talented she was. It remains to be seen when the star will return to television again.

