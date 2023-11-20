Recently-signed WWE star breaks silence after 2nd straight loss

WWE has recently signed a few new faces to the company, including the 30-year-old Lexis King. The former AEW star is new to the company, but his record seems to be going downhill already. King recently took to Twitter to break his silence after his second consecutive loss.

Lexis King, formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr., made a name for himself on the independent circuit and the Major League Wrestling before working a few matches for AEW. He finally joined WWE in August 2023.

Son of the former WWE Superstar, the late Brian Pillman Sr., Lexis started appearing in NXT soon after signing with the company. He picked up a win against Dante Chen in his debut televised match for the company.

After a series of wins at house shows, King recently suffered two big losses that have negatively affected his record. He lost to Carmelo Hayes at a house show, followed by Tyler Bate at a recent show.

He took to Twitter to break his silence following his second straight loss at house shows. King noted that he had got the best hair, teeth, beard, and rizz before asking WWE fans if he was missing anything.

"Best hair, best teeth, best beard, best RIZZ! Am I missing anything??? #NXTVenice #WWENXT," King shared.

Check out Lexis King's tweet below:

The image he shared along with the tweet is from his match against Tyler Bate at a house show at Venice Community Center, Florida, on November 18, 2023. He went on to lose the contest.

Lexis King thinks he did not really have a choice before joining WWE

Lexis King is just getting started in WWE. The newest NXT Superstar appeared on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast to talk about how he got into professional wrestling.

After being asked whether he was born to become a professional wrestler, King replied that he was left with no choice after his father named him Brian Pillman Jr.

"You know, I think about that a lot, and I feel like I never had a choice. I felt like it was always in my blood for the fact that the day he decided he was going to name me Brian Pillman. I was trapped, it was everywhere I go. It's a household name in Cincinnati where I grew up, and I couldn't escape that legacy, couldn't escape all the reminders of him. And to be fair, he didn't exactly leave me a choice," King said.

It will be interesting to see how far Lexis King gets in his wrestling journey. He is still pretty young, and many fans will want to see him reach new heights and achieve big things.

Do you see a bright future for Lexis King in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

