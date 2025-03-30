Reconcile with WWE after 14 years? Triple H getting a major star back must happen, says ex-champion (Exclusive)

WWE has made moves since Triple H took over that would have probably never happened during Vince McMahon's time at the helm. EC3 has now expressed his desire to see Gail Kim work again for World Wrestling Entertainment.

The pro wrestling fraternity was shocked to the core recently when reports emerged of Gail Kim's exit from TNA Wrestling. The 48-year-old star was a respected name in the company and credited for helping with the booking of its highly acclaimed women's division, where she previously was a top name.

Gail Kim's firing caught everyone off guard, and EC3, also a TNA roster member, wished she would return soon. While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion praised Kim's capabilities and believed she could do whatever she wanted in pro wrestling.

The former Knockouts World Champion had two forgettable stints in World Wrestling Entertainment and has often spoken negatively about how she was used in the promotion she later walked out of. EC3 hoped to see Kim have another run in WWE and potentially be given a backstage role working alongside female talent:

"Gail is interesting because she can still go. She has that experience in that creative. I don't know what she wants to do with wrestling but she will probably go wherever the hell she wants to. First, WWE, do a run and finish up, and work with the women there. That would be cool." [From 01:57 to 02:10]

Former WWE star EC3 feels Gail Kim could also quit wrestling altogether

Gail Kim has not wrestled a match since 2023 and has been content with her former duties behind the scenes in TNA.

As noted by EC3, the TNA Hall of Famer is still in fine shape to wrestle and could also be tempted to see if AEW would be interested in opening up for a spot in their ever-growing women's lineup.

However, Carter added that Gail Kim might have reached a phase in her career where she might want to retire for good and spend time with her husband, celebrity chef Robert Irvine. EC3 continued:

"AEW, a spot just opened up, I guess, there is always that! Maybe she just wants to be done with it. Go hang out with Robert Irvine on their private jet. I mean, that sounds great too. Robert is a great cook and a pretty good friend." [From 02:11 to 02:28]

Gail Kim is one of the most revered names of the modern-day era, as she influenced women's wrestling despite defying WWE. With TNA working with them, it would be interesting to track if Triple H sees her as a potential fit for their team.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

