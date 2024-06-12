Record-breaking champion has no plans to go after Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has challengers lined up for the title heading into the summer. Recently, Gunther spoke about one of his goals and said he has no plans to cross paths with The American Nightmare.

Earlier this year, WrestleMania XL was a defining moment for Cody Rhodes and Gunther, as the trajectory of both stars changed drastically during the two-night event in Philadelphia. However, the two are at the top of their game on different brands in the new era of WWE.

During an appearance on Keith Whitter's Witty Whitter, the host asked Gunther if he had plans to get revenge on Cody Rhodes after becoming King of the Ring winner. The Ring General clarified his intentions and stated that he wants to focus solely on adding prestige and glory to the World Heavyweight Championship after winning it at SummerSlam.

"I mean, the future holds that I have a title match for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam [2024] and obviously, that's my goal. The World Heavyweight Championship is the top title on RAW, and that's the roster I got drafted to or stayed on after the last Draft. Obviously, that's my top priority, and the goal is going to be to do the same [as] with the Intercontinental Championship, to win it, hold on to it as long as possible, and add as much prestige and glory to it as possible," Gunther said. [From 06:37 to 07:09]

The Ring General made it clear that he has no plans to go after The American Nightmare as the two are on separate brands following the Draft.

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his title at WWE Clash at The Castle 2024

Cody Rhodes became the face of WWE and Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. The American Nightmare appeared in every possible event with the title, as the previous champion was often absent.

Later, Cody Rhodes clashed with AJ Styles and successfully defended the title at WWE Backlash France. However, The Phenomenal One was not done with The American Nightmare, as he wanted another shot.

After Nick Aldis denied a request for a rematch, AJ Styles tricked Cody Rhodes with a fake retirement angle and viciously attacked the champion. The segment provoked Rhodes and Aldis, and the SmackDown General Manager granted Styles another shot.

However, the upcoming title bout will be an I Quit match. The two stars are set to lock horns at the WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland PLE. It'll be interesting to see who leaves Glasgow with the title.

