Record-breaking WWE champion "slapped the crap" out of Gunther backstage on RAW, says veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther has been presented as an unstoppable force since making his WWE main roster debut. However, The Ring General was the recipient of an insulting slap backstage on RAW this week. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the same during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown.

Ad

Gunther has been embroiled in a feud with Jey Uso over the last few weeks. The two men will be in action for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. During the build-up, The Ring General has made many sneak attacks on Jey. He tried the same on RAW this past Monday, where the Royal Rumble winner teamed up with his brother Jimmy Uso. The record-breaking tag team champions were able to fend off the attack.

Ad

Trending

Later on in the show, Jimmy slapped the champion when he tried to badmouth his twin brother backstage, setting up a singles match between the two on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo was also impressed with the hit, noting that Jimmy "slapped the crap" out of Gunther.

"I saw it when it took place. Oh yeah, no, he slapped the crap out of him. Absolutely." [From 36:42 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the full episode of BroDown below:

Ad

The Ring General won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam last year. While he has already defeated Jey Uso on multiple occasions, the latter looks adamant about defeating him at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback