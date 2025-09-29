  • home icon
  Record-setting WWE duo reunite ahead of RAW

Record-setting WWE duo reunite ahead of RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 29, 2025 13:30 GMT
This is wholesome (image via WWE)
This is wholesome (image via WWE)

WWE has had a lot of recognised female tag teams over the past few years, but none have been able to measure up to the record set by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

The duo was released back in May, which came as a shock since the two women still hold the record as the longest reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Despite the championships being unified, they still remain the holders of the overall record with 186 days.

The two women have been pursuing careers separate from one another since their release, but they came back together this weekend to be part of The Fanboy Expo in Orlando, Florida.

It was as part of this expo that Kacy Catanzara (Chance) was able to show off her new short-haired look, which makes her stand out following her lengthy spell in WWE.

Kacy and Kayden were underutilized on WWE RAW

Despite already proving their worth on NXT, the company didn't take the two women seriously on the main roster. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro appeared on a number of shows as enhancement talent and were used to make up the numbers in several of their tag matches.

Kacy showed off her new look
Kacy showed off her new look

Kacy came to WWE from Ninja Warrior and had already shown the world what she was capable of. She also had one of the most viral moments at The Royal Rumble, back in 2019, where she was able to avoid elimination by walking across the floor on her hands and then pulling herself up the post.

She is expected to continue to wrestle following her release, something that her partner has been able to do on the Independent Circuit under her former name Lacey Lane. The two women seemingly still have a lot to accomplish in the business following their release.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
