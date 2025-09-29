Record-setting WWE duo reunite ahead of RAW

WWE has had a lot of recognised female tag teams over the past few years, but none have been able to measure up to the record set by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.The duo was released back in May, which came as a shock since the two women still hold the record as the longest reigning NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Despite the championships being unified, they still remain the holders of the overall record with 186 days.The two women have been pursuing careers separate from one another since their release, but they came back together this weekend to be part of The Fanboy Expo in Orlando, Florida. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was as part of this expo that Kacy Catanzara (Chance) was able to show off her new short-haired look, which makes her stand out following her lengthy spell in WWE.Kacy and Kayden were underutilized on WWE RAWDespite already proving their worth on NXT, the company didn't take the two women seriously on the main roster. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro appeared on a number of shows as enhancement talent and were used to make up the numbers in several of their tag matches.Kacy showed off her new lookKacy came to WWE from Ninja Warrior and had already shown the world what she was capable of. She also had one of the most viral moments at The Royal Rumble, back in 2019, where she was able to avoid elimination by walking across the floor on her hands and then pulling herself up the post.She is expected to continue to wrestle following her release, something that her partner has been able to do on the Independent Circuit under her former name Lacey Lane. The two women seemingly still have a lot to accomplish in the business following their release.