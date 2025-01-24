"Redemption story for the Royal Rumble," "Don't waste a spot"- WWE Universe divided over legendary former champion training ahead of potential return

Fans recently took to X to react to a picture posted by WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, who can be seen training with a legendary former WWE champion. Melina is a former three-time WWE Women's Champion and two-time Divas Champion. She was seen training with Zelina Vega in The Dark Arts Gym which is her home gym as well as AEW star Malakai Black.

On X, Vega posted a picture where she can be seen training with people from her gym. Former Divas Champion Melina can also be seen in the picture along with AEW star Malakai Black. This post caught several fans' attention and made them speculate whether Melina was training to compete as an entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. This post received very different reactions from the fans.

Some fans seemed really happy with the post and praised Melina's past work in WWE while also fanbooking her as an entrant for the upcoming 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

"Redemption story for the royal rumble," a fan wrote.

"Zelina and Melina for the Women’s RR ‘25!" another fan wrote.

"WE NEED ZELINA VS. MELINA AT WRESTLEMANIA," said another fan.

On the other hand, some fans seemed really unhappy with the post. They shared their discontent on Melina potentially entering the Royal Rumble match.

"Hope they don’t waste a rumble spot on her push nxt starts over these jobbers," a fan wrote.

"Good lord we don’t need her back," another fan stated.

Overall, the fans seemed divided on this. Some fans were really happy to see her training while some seemed really discontent with the fact that she might return to the ring. Many fans were also relieved to see her doing well after reports of her missing during the LA fires surfaced.

Some WWE fans were also relieved to see Melina

The city of Los Angeles has been burning since early January. Reports of the legend going missing started to surface after @LGBTQwrestling posted on X about her being unresponsive.

This post saw many fans become concerned about the health and well-being of Melina as she also resides in the city of LA. After the post with Zelina Vega, fans were relieved to see her doing well and in a healthy state.

"Oh, you guys have no idea how happy it makes me to see Melina there after so much worry a few weeks ago," a fan wrote.

"Glad to see that she’s safe and looking healthy after the scare that happened during the fires!" another wrote.

"So glad to see she was found safe & is doing what she loves again!" a fan exclaimed.

The fans overall seemed really happy to see Melina doing fine and in a safe condition after the recent news of her missing.

