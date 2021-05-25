Bronson Reed explains the potential for "hybrid athletes" in WWE nowadays

In recent times, WWE has utilized wrestlers of greater weight classes more efficiently than before. A plausible cause for this could be that the average "big guys" in wrestling have changed their style drastically.

Unlike in previous eras of WWE, wrestlers in higher weight divisions are now able to do spots and moves with great athleticism, adding a layer of surprise to their appeal. Bronson Reed and Keith Lee are two names that instantly pop to mind while discussing such wrestlers.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bronson Reed explained what it is like being a WWE Superstar in the current day and age. Reed said:

"I hope that I can be an inspiration to people of different body types that, 'hey you can break the mould but you can still be successful.'" Reed continued, "I feel like nowadays we have so many hybrid athletes. You have guys like Keith Lee and myself that aren't just your lumbering big guys and I think that's where we prove people wrong. We can do whatever anyone else can do and more."

"For me, I've always had that positive mindset that positivity breeds positivity and negativity breeds negativity," Reed added. "So I just try to shut out the haters and look at all the positives."

Both Lee and Reed have innovated the "hybrid" style in wrestling since their days before joining WWE. The two worked on the independent circuit during the 2010s and impressed fans with their unexpected agility inside the squared circle.

Since joining WWE, the two have shown promising performances and have been subsequently awarded championships.

Bronson Reed won the WWE NXT North American Championship last week

Ever since joining WWE in 2019, Reed was frequently showcased in matches on NXT before being brought over to the Black and Gold Brand as a regular performer.

Last year, Reed shifted his attention to the NXT North American Championship and competed for it the first time ever at WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX in a ladder match. It was a star-making performance for Reed, who was then given a proper push.

Bronson Reed finally got a shot at Johnny Gargano's NXT North American Championship at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two, but was unsuccessful in capturing gold.

Reed, however, was granted a rematch against Johnny Gargano inside a steel cage that took place last week. The conclusion saw Reed win his first championship in WWE.

