Referee struggling backstage after controversial Extreme Rules match, Bayley responds 

The RAW Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules ended in controversy as Asuka accidentally misted referee Eddie Orengo. Bayley took advantage of the chaos by taking off his shirt. The SmackDown Women's Champion wore it and ended up completing the three-count for Banks' pinfall attempt over Asuka.

WWE posted an exclusive backstage video in which veteran referee John Cone helped Eddie Orengo after the match. The short video had Cone calling for the doctor while Orgengo struggled due to the pain and discomfort in his eyes.

Bayley expectedly took to Twitter and trolled the WWE official. She responded to the video by telling Orengo to wear a shirt.

Put a shirt on dude 🤮🤮🤮 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 20, 2020

WWE explains the finish of the controversial Extreme Rules match

The Extreme Rules match between Sasha Banks, and Asuka was an exceptional in-ring contest until the finish.

It was chaotic at the end as Asuka's green mist blinded the referee Eddie Orengo. Bayley went on to capitalize on the situation and helped Sasha Banks pull off a massive heist of the RAW Women's Championship.

However, WWE explained in the official match recap that Sasha Banks' Extreme Rules title victory was 'unofficial' and Asuka is also still listed as the RAW Women's Champion on the WWE website. The Japenese Superstar also reacted to the confusing finish with equally perplexed responses:

… — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 20, 2020

？ — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 20, 2020

"The Golden Role Models" revealed in an exclusive post-match video that they would explain their actions on RAW while also celebrating the win.

Asuka is still the titleholder, and the RAW after Extreme Rules should ideally build towards a rematch between The Empress of Tomorrow and The Legit Boss.

Will it happen on an episode of RAW or will WWE book it for SummerSlam? We still don't know how the angle will play out going forward.

Asuka had stated earlier that she would love to face Kairi Sane for the RAW Women's title at SummerSlam if she managed to retain it against Banks. However, the contentious finish at Extreme Rules may not allow the match to happen, which was expected to be Sane's final WWE match before she left the company.

The fans should get all the answers, or at least some of them, on the next episode of RAW.