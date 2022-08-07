Referee throws 'X' symbol after Carmella hits her head on the ring post at WWE live event 

Carmella seems to have suffered an injury during the latest WWE live event in North Charleston, prompting the referee to throw up the 'X' sign.

WWE's latest live event emanated from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC. The card featured several contests, including a Triple Threat match for the RAW Women's Championship that involved Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Carmella.

During the match, Belair attempted a backflip over Mella. The move didn't go as planned, and the latter hit her head on the ring post. As per reports from fans who attended the live event, the official threw up the 'X' symbol, and she managed to walk away on her own.

An official using the 'X' symbol is never a good sign, as it signifies that the injury was so severe that the match had to be stopped. Fans in attendance noticed that WWE officials were trying to shield her from the bright lights in the arena while she was leaving.

b. @sashasliv OH NO!! they threw up the x for carmella, she got hit in the head in the corner when bianca tried to back flip over her :( #WWENorthCharleston OH NO!! they threw up the x for carmella, she got hit in the head in the corner when bianca tried to back flip over her :( #WWENorthCharleston

b. @sashasliv she got up on her own to walk away which is good, but they were like shielding her eyes from the bright lights #WWENorthCharleston she got up on her own to walk away which is good, but they were like shielding her eyes from the bright lights #WWENorthCharleston

Corey Graves shared and deleted a tweet responding to Carmella getting injured

It seems like the RAW commentator learned about Carmella's injury via social media before she or anyone affiliated with WWE could contact him. Graves wasn't happy one bit over the same and reacted accordingly on Twitter.

Graves expressed his anger in a tweet but deleted it soon after.

"LOVE learning that my f***ing wife got injured at a live event via Twitter. @WWE," he wrote.

The WWE Universe also took to Twitter and sent their best wishes to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

caitlyn. @mellasbianca ! @CarmellaWWE one of the strongest people i know. my mother fr. no matter what the injury she’ll get through it one of the strongest people i know. my mother fr. no matter what the injury she’ll get through it 💗! @CarmellaWWE https://t.co/mm8RwsXEO6

Ava @Carmellatingz @CarmellaWWE Strongest woman I know. She will get through this! I hope she’s okay:( Strongest woman I know. She will get through this! I hope she’s okay:( ❤️ @CarmellaWWE https://t.co/fjF2OPjNCI

emma @mellagobanks i love you i know no matter what happens to this girl, she’s gonna bounce back so fast and be even better than she was before.i love you @CarmellaWWE !! i know no matter what happens to this girl, she’s gonna bounce back so fast and be even better than she was before.❤️ i love you @CarmellaWWE !! https://t.co/tJTiGuX41K

As for the match in question, Bianca won and retained her RAW Women's Title. She won the championship earlier this year when she beat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and has been doing some of the best work of her career since then.

Only time will tell how bad Carmella's injury is and if it will put her out of action for a while. Sportskeeda will share more updates with you as and when they become available.

