Reggie shows his excitement over his upcoming wedding with Dana Brooke

WWE Superstar Reggie has expressed his excitement for his wedding to 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. The ceremony will be held on next week's Monday Night RAW.

The former 24/7 Champion shared a screenshot of a TikTok video talking about the wedding on his Twitter. In the caption, he displays his excitement for the ceremony.

On the 28 March 2022 episode of RAW, Reggie presented the engagement ring to Brooke backstage, and she said yes. The two engaged stars then had to flee the scene as the other "couple" in the 24/7 Championship scene - Akira Tozawa and Tamina rushed them for the title. Tozawa then presented the same ring to Tamina, who also said yes.

On this week's RAW, Brooke and Tamina threw a joint Bachelorette party, where the latter agreed not to go for the championship till the two couples get married. Nikki A.S.H. crashed the party with a referee and tried to sneak away with the title before Brooke was saved by Tamina.

The end of the segment saw R-Truth with his letter of ordination, stating that he will be ordaining the two weddings next week on RAW.

Now, it should come as no surprise to anyone that all this is kayfabe.

Dana Brooke shares a peek of her wedding vows for Reggie

Dana Brooke tweeted out a picture, giving fans a sneak peek at the wedding vows she will be reciting on her marriage to Reggie on next week's Monday Night RAW.

It all started when Dana Brooke won the 24/7 Championship in January. On the March 1 episode of RAW, Brooke and Reggie took on Akira Tozawa and Tamina in a mixed tag match. When the former Cirque du Soleil performer pinned Tozawa to win the match, the 24/7 Champion ran in the ring and kissed her tag partner, solidifying them as a "couple".

The reception to this storyline has been mixed. While some criticize it for "wasting" talent like the former Cruiserweight Champion in the 24/7 title segments, others see it as comedic fun.

Wedding segments in WWE are a slippery slope, with people crashing the ceremonies and bedlam usually following. It is all but confirmed that the marriage segment next week will be interrupted by someone and the shananigans relating to the 24/7 Championship will ensue.

What are your thoughts on this storyline? Are you excited for the weddings next week on RAW? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

