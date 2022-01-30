"How does he defy gravity like that?" - Reggie reveals what fans can expect from him at WWE Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

While Reggie doesn't have a spot confirmed for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble, the former 24/7 Champion is ready to shock the world if called upon.

Saturday night could be the biggest night of the acrobat's career as the company's upcoming premium live event takes place in his hometown. The former 24/7 Champion was raised in St. Louis, and the marquee battle royal could be the first match he’s ever wrestled in his hometown.

Speaking about the Royal Rumble in an interview with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, The Hometown Hero stated that he wants to leave a mark on the audience every time he enters the ring.

"Every time I go into that ring, I always want to leave [people going] like, 'Man, that dude Reggie. How does he defy gravity like that?' And so, no matter if it's the Royal Rumble or Monday Night RAW in Oklahoma, I'm trying to always impress. But, most definitely, there are more incentives to be better, to be greater, in my hometown for sure. If I get the opportunity, I'm most definitely going to seize it,"- said the former Reginald [from 5:45 to 6:25]

You can check out the embedded video for the full interview:

Reggie has an opponent in mind in case he wins the WWE Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble is one of the most prestigious matches in WWE history. The match presents the winner with an opportunity to face the champion of his choosing.

The former 24/7 Champion feels challenging Roman Reigns for his Universal Championship at WrestleMania would be better for him than going after Brock Lesnar.

Here's what Reggie had to say about his choice in an interview with SPORTbible:

"I mean... that is a hard choice! But it's actually quite easy if that makes any sense. Because yes, you have the 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns who has been Universal Champion for 500-plus days, but then you have Brock who has been a monster among men his entire career."

The WWE Superstar then went on to describe that he is more afraid of Lesnar than Reigns.

"Just the presence of being around him in the locker room, sometimes you can feel it. So I can't even imagine being face to face with Brock on the granddaddy of them all WrestleMania, going face to face with that man, I would be legit terrified. As hard as it is, it's easy for me to say I would definitely rather face Roman."

It's hard to predict what WWE has in store for the former sommelier, but a big hometown moment cannot be ruled out for the moment.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Reggie in the Royal Rumble? Sound off below!

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Reggie in the Royal Rumble? Yes No 0 votes so far