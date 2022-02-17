"Excited to show you guys what I am working on" - 24/7 Champion Reggie

WWE Superstar Reggie says that he is excited to show off some new skills that he has been working on, in his third reign as the 24/7 champion.

Reggie won the 24/7 Championship for the third time on the February 14 edition of Monday Night RAW after defeating former champion Dana Brooke. Reggie's first reign as 24/7 Champion lasted 112 days, which also happens to be the longest singular reign for this particular gold.

Appearing on The Bump, Reggie was asked if he would like to add to his vast array of athletic moves during his third reign. The champion said that he has been working on some new flips and moves that he is excited to show off. He also stated that his third reign will be different from his first two.

You know there is a whole book. A notepad of cool things. I have been most definitely in the lab working on some new flips, some new moves, some new ideas as well. So I am excited. I think this will be very different reign than it was the first two times and I am excited to show you guys what I am working on," said Reggie.

Randy Orton feels Reggie's moves could cause injuries

Former World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton believes that Reggie's incredible flips could damage his knees.

Orton spoke to The Ringer Wrestling Show and explained that he has learned about longevity in the sport from John Cena. The former Evolution member said Reggie is a great athlete but there are things to worry about with his moves.

"It gets highly, highly difficult to remember all that and when you watch it back, you'll never have a chance as a fan to sit down and digest anything you've seen. Damn it, I love Reggie, he's a local St. Louisan like myself, but I worry about that kid. He's doing these flips, his knees are going to blow out before he even goes out and gets to work with anybody. There's something to be said about longevity in this sport, in this business. I learnt a lot of that from John [Cena]," said Orton.

