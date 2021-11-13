Reggie reveals why he was forced to miss WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie has revealed the reason for his absence from WrestleMania 37. He stated that medical issues forced him to stay at home during the mega event.

Reggie, who joined the company in 2020, made his first on-screen appearance for WWE in December 2020. He appeared alongside Carmella as her sommelier. Reggie's the current WWE 24/7 Champion in his second reign.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, the former acrobat revealed that he was scheduled to participate at WrestleMania 37. But he was unable to do so because he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Joined the company in 2020, was going to attend my first WrestleMania in Tampa last year, but I got COVID so I wasn’t a part of it. So, this is very special to me for sure. The first one I ever attend, I essentially am going to be a part of it," said Reggie.

The reigning 24/7 Champion was recently spotted at the WrestleMania 38 on-sale party at AT&T Sin Arlington, where he was part of a meet-and-greet with fans.

Reggie is the longest-reigning WWE 24/7 champion

Reginald has been in the spotlight ever since he debuted as Carmella's sommelier. After she fired him in March, the highflyer had a brief alliance with Sasha Banks and the team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The latter betrayed him, kicking him out.

Later in July, Reginald's ring name was shortened to Reggie, and he lost his French accent. He apparently pretended to be french to be Carmella's sommelier and get inside WWE .

After separating from the duo of Nia and Shayna, Reggie started chasing the 24/7 title. He pinned Akira Tozawa to win the title. His first reign of 112 days is the longest in the title's history.

However, Drave Maverick pinned him to win the title. But Reggie won it again to become a two-time 24/7 champion. His various antics to keep the title safe add to the comic elements in WWE programming now.

