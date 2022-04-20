“Delete this” - Reggie reacts to a post following WWE RAW Commitment Ceremony

WWE Superstar Reggie was not in the most joyous mood after the Double Commitment Ceremony on RAW went sideways.

This week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the 24/7 Title change hands several times during the Double Commitment Ceremony. The betrayal was put in motion by Reggie, who pinned Dana Brooke by laying on her mat while kissing.

Tamina then laid Reggie out with a big boot and pinned him to become the new 24/7 Champion. Tozawa went under Tamina’s dress and rolled her up to kickstart his 12th reign with the 24/7 Title. Ultimately, Brooke managed to capture the title back with a crossbody to Tozawa.

The 3-time 24/7 Champion exited the ring by climbing onto R-Truth's back, who was there to officiate the weddings. Saddened by the events that transpired on the red brand this week, Reggie requested his bride delete the tweet where she called herself “Run away BRIDE” in response to the GIF of her running away with R-Truth.

Check out Reggie's response to Dana Brooke below:

Reggie refused to answer any questions about the Double Commitment Ceremony on WWE RAW

The former acrobat took to Twitter after this week's Monday Night RAW, stating that he won't be answering any questions about the event. Reggie also stressed that things are not what they seem to be

"I will not be accepting any interviews or answering questions About last night. It’s not what it seems #wwe #weddingfails @WWE,"- he tweeted.

Reggie @WWE_Reggie #weddingfails @WWE I will not be accepting any interviews or answering questions About last night. It’s not what it seems 🤦🏾‍♂️ #wwe I will not be accepting any interviews or answering questions About last night. It’s not what it seems 🤦🏾‍♂️ #wwe #weddingfails @WWE

The former sommelier is currently the longest reigning 24/7 champion in the company's history. The story between Reggie and Dana Brooke has been going on for months after the former helped Brooke retain her title on multiple occasions.

Tamina and Tozawa were soon added to the mix and the four stars have constantly been part of some of the most fun segments on RAW.

What are your thoughts on the Double Commitment Ceremony on RAW? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the Double Commitment Ceremony on RAW? Yes No 9 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell