"My life has been a 24/7 chaos dodging bullets, drugs and violence" - Reggie explains his struggles during early days

Current 24/7 Champion Reggie has explained the obstacles he had to overcome to become the person he is today.

Reggie signed a contract with Vince's promotion in 2020. During his time in the WWE, he has held the 24/7 Championship 3 times. He started his third and most recent reign after getting the better of Dana Brooke on the February 14th episode of RAW.

Reggie was a guest on The Bump this week, where he recalled being lost for a very long time in his life and did not know what to do.

"It is very funny I am the 24/7 Champion right now but actually it seems like I have been preparing my entire life for this role just because my life has been constant 24/7 chaos dodging danger, bullets, drugs , violence, well it's everything in my entire life. You know I am one of 8 kids. My mum died when I was 2 and I never knew my dad, my grandmother raised all 8 of us and you can only imagine the struggle, the chaos in that household and then not having a father just follow the footsteps of my brothers and my uncles of being a gang member and a drug dealer because that was perceived as cool, that was the norm for us. So for the longest time I was so lost, didn't really know what I wanted to do in my life," - said Reggie. (23:26-24:18)

Reggie shed light on how he rediscovered his love for wrestling

Reginald, who plied his trade in Cirque Du Soleil before being roped in by WWE, commented on how he rediscovered his passion for wrestling and why he chose to take a break from it.

In an interview with Metro, he stated that he stopped watching WWE after his uncle was shot and killed.

"I was a fan when I was very young. it was something my uncle and I did – we watched SmackDown, RAW, and it was a moment that we shared together. At that age, being a wrestling fan wasn’t cool, so I did it with my uncle. Unfortunately my uncle was shot and killed, and that’s when I stopped watching it. Fast forward 16 down the road, got back into it, had a tryout, and being part of it is incredible," recalled Reggie.

