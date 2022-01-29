"I heard whispers" - Reggie reacts to initial rumors about WWE Royal Rumble happening in his hometown (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Reggie shared his thoughts on the company's upcoming premium live event Royal Rumble, taking place in his hometown.

This year's edition of the over-the-top elimination battle royale is scheduled to take place on January 29, 2022, at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event holds special significance for the former acrobat as he grew up on the streets of St. Louis.

The former 24/7 Champion was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam, where he spoke about his homecoming. The Highflyer stated that although he's not confirmed for the event, it was still an amazing feeling to know that the event will take place in his hometown.

"So I heard whispers on the wall, like many many, many months ago, and I wasn't sure,'' he said ''Hey, can we confirm this? Can someone just give me a little insight? Is it happening?' And after they announced it, it was phone calls and text messages from all my friends, everybody's family. I was like I don't know what's going to happen with the whole Royal Rumble, if I am going to be there, but it was just an amazing feeling. It's amazing!" [ from 0:47 to 1:15]

Will we see Reggie compete at WWE Royal Rumble?

While this year's edition of the marquee battle royal might be in his hometown, Reggie has not been announced for the event at the time of this writing.

WWE has so far announced 25 competitors for the Men's Royal Rumble, and the list does not include the two-time 24/7 Champion. The former acrobat grew up in St. Louis after being born in Memphis, Tennessee. If given the chance, the Rumble will be the first match he’s ever wrestled in his hometown.

Reggie also has an opponent in mind in case he wins the Rumble match. In an recent interview with SPORTbible, the former 24/7 Champion stated that he'd rather challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title than go after Brock Lesnar.

While the high-flyer's entry might not be confirmed for the prestigious battle royal match, it seems like the RAW star is ready to shock the world if called upon.

Do you want to see Reggie compete in the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments!

Edited by Brandon Nell

