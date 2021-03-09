Reginald helps Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retain the WWE Women's Tag Team titles on RAW 

Carmella's former manager Reginald made his WWE RAW debut tonight by helping Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend their WWE Women's Tag Team titles against Naomi and Lana.

Reginald, introduced a few months ago as Carmella's personal sommelier, was relieved of his duties last week by the former SmackDown Women's Champion. His sacking came after he neglected Carmella to focus more on Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Now, it looks like Reginald has left SmackDown for good and has ventured over to the red brand to offer his services to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. It seems to be working out well, as he helped his new employers retain their titles by putting his body on the line tonight.

Naomi was looking forward to taking out both Baszler and Jax outside of the ring but was blocked by Reginald. The red brand's latest addition was then taken out of action by a double attack from Naomi and Lana.

However, the Irressistible Force managed to come through for her team and laid out Lana with a powerbomb before pinning her. After successfully retaining the title with an assist from Reginald, Jax then made her way to the back while carrying the sommelier on her back.

Reginald in WWE

Reginald's role in WWE has not only been limited to being outside of the ring. The sommelier laced up his boots to take on current SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks while he was still allied with Carmella.

Despite losing, Reginald was able to impress the WWE Universe with his in-ring prowess. However, the past few weeks have seen Reginald getting distant from "The Untouchable" Carmella. He began flirting with Banks and then with the latter's WrestleMania opponent, Bianca Belair.

As mentioned earlier, this proved to be Reginald's undoing as he was fired by an irritated Carmella. It remains to be seen how his association with Jax and Baszler will work out on RAW.