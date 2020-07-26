Regis Philbin passes away, WWE pays tribute to the iconic TV personality 

Iconic media personality Regis Philbin has sadly passed away at the age of 88. TMZ broke the news about Philbin's passing.

Philbin's family issued the following statement to People following his death:

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career."

Sources close to TMZ said that Philbin had passed away after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. However, TMZ noted that the family had not confirmed the information.

Regis Philbin's WWE connection

Regis Philbin was once known as 'the hardest working man in showbiz', and he donned many hats. While many people would recognize Philbin as the original host of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire', the WWE faithful would fondly remember the legendary TV personality for his celebrity guest appearance at WrestleMania VII, where he interviewed The Undertaker and Paul Bearer.

Most of the top WWE Superstars regularly appeared on Philbin's morning show, "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee. WWE even put together a gallery of photos that highlighted the appearances of Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin - among others, on the show.

WWE also paid tribute to Philbin and extended their condolences to his family, friends and fans with the following statement, which was accompanied with an article:

Advertisement

WWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away. We extend our condolences to his family, friends and fans.

WWE is saddened to learn that legendary entertainment figure Regis Philbin has passed away. We extend our condolences to his family, friends and fans. https://t.co/MuNtuOT6oq — WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020

A life-long fan of professional wrestling and sports entertainment, Philbin also sent a congratulatory message on RAW's 1000th episode in 2012.

Regis Philbin started his career in 1955, and he will go down in history as one of the most symbolic figures in showbiz.

American President Donald Trump reacted to Philbin's passing with this tweet:

One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88. He was a fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President. Holds the record for "most live television", and he did it well. Regis, we love you....'

One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88. He was a fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President. Holds the record for “most live television”, and he did it well. Regis, we love you.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2020

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Regis Philbin.