Reigning WWE champion wants to face Bayley on one major condition

WWE Superstar Bayley was a key part of the inaugural Evolution Premium Live Event, which was the first-ever all-women's event in the company's history. Recently, reigning NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez recently expressed her keen interest in locking horns with The Role Model in another potential female-exclusive event.

The Evolution PLE was a groundbreaking show that featured only women's matches on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Bayley teamed up with the erstwhile Sasha Banks and Natalya to defeat The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan) in a six-woman tag team match.

In a recent interview with TV Insider's Scott Fishman, The Prodigy was asked about the possibility of WWE hosting another all-women's event, considering the long-awaited sequel to Evolution hasn't materialized. Roxanne Perez expressed her eagerness for Evolution II, stating that if the company were to produce it, she would love to compete against The Role Model.

Trending

"I’d love that. I’ve been waiting for an Evolution II for a pretty long time. Now I can possibly be a part of it. The first time I watched it, I was watching from my couch, probably 15 or 16 years old. I was dying to be part of that one day. Yeah, hopefully, they can put together an Evolution II. Maybe me versus Bayley?" Perez said. [H/T: TV Insider]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Bayley lost her WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2024

The 35-year-old female star won this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match and challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. Bayley defeated her former Damage CTRL teammate to capture the title at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The SmackDown star successfully defended her championship against the likes of Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Piper Niven. However, The Role Model's title reign was ended by The Irresistible Force Nia Jax at SummerSlam 2024.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if WWE plans another female-exclusive PLE in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.