Rejected: 38-year-old star said no to WWE's invite to sit in the crowd at Evolution 2025

A popular name rejected WWE's invitation to appear at the upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event. Former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly decided against appearing on the show, as she didn't believe it was the right way for her to make a return.

There was a time back during the late 2000s and early 2010s when Kelly Kelly was a mainstay on World Wrestling Entertainment TV. She was insanely popular among fans and won the Divas Title on one occasion during her active career.

Kelly Kelly revealed on X last night that she was invited to sit in the crowd at Evolution 2025, but declined WWE's offer. Here's what the 38-year-old wrote:

"Thank you love 🥹,I was So honored to be invited to Evolution II, to sit in the crowd it just didn’t feel like the right way to come back. I’ll always be proud to have been part of the first, my heart is with every woman in that ring tomorrow. I’ll be back when the time’s right."

Judging by Kelly Kelly's post on X, she seems quite confident she will make a return to the company somewhere down the line. The beloved veteran competed at the first-ever Evolution Premium Live Event in 2018, participating in a battle royal that night. One wonders how Triple H reacted when Kelly rejected WWE's invite for Evolution 2025.

