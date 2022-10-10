Released female star reacts to Bray Wyatt's tweet about WWE return

Bray Wyatt's recent tweet about his WWE return has received an interesting response from former RAW superstar Eva Marie.

The Eater of Worlds made his big return to WWE at the Extreme Rules 2022 PLE and took the wrestling world by storm. Wyatt later took to Twitter to share his reaction to the return.

Bray Wyatt noticed a fan's tweet that stated that his return still feels like a dream. The former WWE Champion responded to the tweet with a GIF that showed Eva Marie stating the words "Me too."

The response came to Marie's notice, who reacted to the same soon after. Check out the exchange below:

Jodie Gilly @jodiedebb It still doesn’t feel real…did that really happen? Was it just a dream? Was it just a figment of our imagination? It still doesn’t feel real…did that really happen? Was it just a dream? Was it just a figment of our imagination? https://t.co/jDtqj1MeW7

How did fans react to Eva Marie's response to Bray Wyatt's tweet?

Bray Wyatt's original tweet received a massive response from fans who speculated that him using an Eva Marie GIF was a hint at her possible return.

The reactions to Marie's tweet were pretty much along the same lines. Check out some of those reactions below:

Roger P. @Powderhorn84 @natalieevamarie I know I'm not the only one who noticed you never added "former" to WWE Superstar in your bio, your banner is unchanged, and now Bray replies to a fan with a gif of you... Could that mean something?? 🤔 @natalieevamarie I know I'm not the only one who noticed you never added "former" to WWE Superstar in your bio, your banner is unchanged, and now Bray replies to a fan with a gif of you... Could that mean something?? 🤔🙏🙏🙏

JaydonEvans @JaydonEvans10 @natalieevamarie Omg eva pls come back to wwe you was amazing @natalieevamarie Omg eva pls come back to wwe you was amazing

Eva Marie made her WWE return last year and was a mainstay on RAW for a brief period of time. Here's what she had to say about her return:

"I absolutely love WWE. They've been such a great support for me, even the five years I've been away. I have so much love, respect and admiration for Vince [McMahon], Stephanie [McMahon] and [Triple H] because they gave me my shot. They gave me a go and started my career. They've also been super supportive of everything I've done on the outside of WWE, and I knew it wasn't a matter of if. It was just a matter of when Eva Marie was going to come back into the company, and I'm glad that it's now," said Eva. [H/T Bleacher Report]

In late 2021, Marie was released along with several other talents due to the company's budget cuts. Her last WWE match took place on the September 20, 2021, edition of Monday Night RAW and was a losing effort against Doudrop.

What do you think of Marie's cheeky response to Wyatt's tweet? Is she hinting at a WWE return?

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far