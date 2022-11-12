Released female WWE Superstar makes a return in odd barefoot persona to assault Hit Row 

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Hit Row's B-Fab was supposed to go one-on-one with Zelina Vega of Legado del Fantasma.

However, the match could not take place as Sarah Logan made her return to WWE with The Viking Raiders to take out Hit Row.

Logan sported a new menacing look to fit The Viking Raiders' dangerous persona and was seen barefoot, unlike Erik & Ivar, who could both be seen wearing boots.

Erik and Ivar took out LDF's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro at ringside as well, but Zelina managed to hop the barricade and escape. Logan, however, proceeded to take out B-Fab with a pop-up headbutt in the middle of the ring, standing tall with Erik & Ivar.

Vignettes teasing the Viking Raiders' return along with a mysterious woman were being aired for the last couple of months. From then onwards, all speculation pointed to Sarah Logan being the mysterious woman.

Logan, who was released from her contract in early 2020 amidst the COVID-19 budget cuts, was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion when she made an appearance at the 2022 Royal Rumble in the Women's Rumble match.

Logan now joins the ranks of superstars like Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, and Bray Wyatt to be brought back to WWE under the Triple H regime.

