Released star fires brutal shots at WWE following in-ring return

A former WWE Superstar posted a social media update to take shots at the Stamford-based company. The star recently returned to the squared circle for the first time following her release.

Amid her absence from in-ring action for over two months, Nixon Newell (fka Tegan Nox in WWE) was released from her contract with the company in November 2024. Her last televised match for the wrestling promotion dates back to the April 1 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Mere days after her departure, Newell's return to Attack! Pro Wrestling was announced. Unfortunately, her appearances scheduled for December 14 and 15 were called off, and the 30-year-old made her return earlier this month.

While she teamed up with Mark Andrews to defeat Harrison Bennett and Rayne Leverkusen in a Mixed Tag Team Match on March 1, Nixon Newell defeated Jody Threat in a singles contest the very next day. Following her in-ring appearance, she shared a social media post thanking Attack! Pro Wrestling and seemingly taking a dig at World Wrestling Entertainment.

In an Instagram update, Nixon Newell shared a message insinuating her stint in WWE extinguished and buried the fire inside her. However, her return to Attack! Pro Wrestling just reignited her love for the business.

"It’s crazy how you can have a fire completely extinguished & buried but a return home reignites the love that once was🔥Thank you, @attackwrestling ✨📸 - @beyondgorilla," she wrote.

You can check out Nixon Newell's Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran believes Nixon Newell will return to WWE

The former Tegan Nox's departure from WWE four months ago wasn't her first. The wrestling promotion released her in November 2021, only to re-sign her the following year.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan shared his take on the departures that took place in November 2024. The 48-year-old stated he was confident that Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox would eventually return to the wrestling promotion, given how things work under the new regime.

"It doesn't mean it's over. So, one thing we've learned about Hunter and WWE under Hunter's leadership is when there's an opening for a storyline to come back in, I don't think we've seen the last of Indi Hartwell. I bet my house she comes back to this company one day. I bet my house Tegan Nox will come back to this company one day," he said. [From 38:53 to 39:09]

You can check out Matt Morgan's comments below:

Nixon Newell made a name for herself with her work in Attack! Pro Wrestling. The Welsh star won multiple titles during her run in the promotion. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Newell now that she's back home.

