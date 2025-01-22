Released star seemingly takes shots at WWE in fiery post

A former WWE Superstar seemingly fired shots at the Stamford-based company in her recent social media update. The star was let go by the wrestling promotion in November 2024.

This was the second time Tegan Nox was released from World Wrestling Entertainment. The Welsh professional wrestler initially signed with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2017. However, her first in-ring appearance for the promotion came a year later, in April 2018, at an NXT Live Show.

Nox was released in November 2021 but returned in December 2022. The 30-year-old had not wrestled a televised match since April 2024. She recently took to her Instagram account to post a picture of herself with a message seemingly directed at WWE.

"You killed her. But not me!" she wrote.

You can check out Tegan Nox's Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran believes Tegan Nox will return to WWE

In a shocking turn of events, WWE released Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox ahead of the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown before the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The company also chose to not offer a new contract to Baron Corbin after his previous deal expired.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan claimed it was not the end of the road for the above-mentioned stars, considering how things work under the new regime. The 48-year-old was confident that Indi Hartwell and Tegan Nox would eventually return to the wrestling promotion.

"It doesn't mean it's over. So, one thing we've learned about Hunter and WWE under Hunter's leadership is when there's an opening for a storyline to come back in, I don't think we've seen the last of Indi Hartwell. I bet my house she comes back to this company one day. I bet my house Tegan Nox will come back to this company one day," he said. [From 38:53 to 39:09]

You can check out Matt Morgan's comments below:

Following her release from the Stamford-based company, Tegan Nox was scheduled to return to Attack! Pro Wrestling in December. Unfortunately, her appearance was canceled due to undisclosed reasons. It remains to be seen what's next for the former SmackDown star.

